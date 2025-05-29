Do you remember the feisty Pierre Poilievere who used to taunt the Trudeau government for being so out of touch with ordinary Canadians? Do you remember how the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader used to be so certain that there was a bifurcation between Conservatives and Liberals. It had something to do with freedom; something to do with how the Trudeau Liberals were systematically taking ours away by eliminating free speech and telling us how to raise our children. He used to talk about wanting to represent a “mind your own business” party.

Well, you won’t hear too much opposition from the man who is waiting for a by-election in order to again be the leader of the Official Opposition. Actually, it is difficult to discern too much difference in the talking points offered by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Poilievre, who has stated categorically on several occasions that the CPC intends to work with the government, especially as it concerns the on again-off again fight with President Donald Trump.

Carney is moving towards a military alliance with the European Union (EU) that seems intent on starting a war with Russia that will inevitably escalate into a nuclear conflict. Carney will move against free speech and introduce another Online Harms Act to make Canadians “safe” from misinformation and disinformation.

Let’s compare two speeches. The first is Carney’s address to his caucus just before Parliament finally resumed this week. The second is Poilievre’s presentation to the Conservative caucus the same day. It is remarkable how similar in tone and content both are. Both speeches could have been written by the same person or committee. I am beginning to wonder if that was actually the case. What has happened is this: Poilievre has gone from seeing the Carney government as an existential threat and continuation of the Trudeau years to something he can work with to perhaps help fulfill some Conservative policies. Does that sound familiar? That is precisely how collapsed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh justified his defacto coalition with the Liberals: they got a few of their cherished policies delivered. The result was near electoral obliteration and Singh’s personal defeat.

As for Carney, he sounds remarkably like Poilievre did throughout the election campaign, talking about affordable housing, safe streets and getting tough on crime. Of course, housing in the Soviet Union was very affordable: people just didn’t get to own it or they might have to share their space with several families and the spaces may have lacked any amenities. Is that the kind of affordable housing that Carney is talking about while Poilievre continues to believe that the dream of a single family home for hard working Canadians can be a reality? More of that after we examine how first Carney and then Poilievre spoke to their respective caucuses.

“Our government has been elected to do nothing less than define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and build and there's a lot of ands in what I'm about to say, and build the strongest economy that works for everyone. Canadians also want their life to become more affordable. They want their communities safer. We will deliver these mandates with urgency and determination. We are going to get going,” Carney said.

As for Carney, he sounds remarkably like Poilievre did throughout the election campaign, talking about affordable housing, safe streets and getting tough on crime.

“These are the challenges we must face and turn into opportunities. These opportunities give Canadians the Canada that they deserve, opportunities to transform our economy to be the strongest in the G7, opportunities to build new partnerships with reliable allies. Opportunities, indeed, duties, duties to secure our sovereignty and make our communities safe. To get going, we're going to introduce several key pieces of legislation, and Steve later on, will go into this in more detail, but it's about making life more affordable immediately for Canadians, legislating that middle class tax cut, legislating the cut in the GST,” he continued.

“We are going to legislate to toughen the Criminal Code for those who are threatening the safety of Canadians by making bail harder to get for those charged with stealing cars, With home invasion, with drug smuggling, with human trafficking.”

Wow. Can you imagine former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talking like this? No, he never had enough imagination to know you sometimes have to tell the people what they want to hear in order to stay in power.

Now, listen to Poilievre, as he again tries to explain why the Conservatives are again sitting outside of the corridors of power.

“That change means a Canada that is affordable, safe, self reliant and united, and those are our priorities for this session of Parliament.”

“Our plan: first we've got to get the cost of living down and we're going to be demanding a spring budget that reveals the true deficit, lowers spending, taxes and inflation. Second, to get homes built by cutting taxes and red tape on construction. Third, to restore economic independence by unleashing our businesses and our resources. Fourth, to bring safety to our streets by locking up dangerous offenders and securing our borders. And fifth, speaking of our borders, we need to get immigration under control.”

Here’s what’s happening. Poilievre has been told to cooperate with but not be co-opted by the Carney government. Its agenda just seems to blend too well with that of the CPC.

Mark Carney has also promised to attain something called “sustainable immigration.” That might sound good but “sustainable” can mean just about anything you want it to. Poilievre had much more to say.

“Lowering the cost of government will lower the cost of living. We must unburden our hard working people so that they can go further and reach higher with stronger buying power and lower taxes. Our incredible workers and entrepreneurs will have their work rewarded, their purchasing power preserved, and our economy strengthened. And speaking of our economy, our second priority is economic independence for Canada. We all want a permanent end to tariffs with the US, and we will work with the government to help make that happen. I've already told the Prime Minister that we are happy to cooperate any way we can to bring about an end to this unnecessary dispute and restore our sovereignty, not just our sovereignty, but also tariff free access to the most successful international trading arrangement in the world,” Poilievere said.

“And we can't help but note that the prime minister promised during the election that he would put his elbows up and apply dollar for dollar tariffs that would raise 10s of billions of dollars. Now, let's be clear, he said that it would raise $20 billion this year alone, and he published that in a platform released after he had quietly eliminated most of those tariffs. So how is he going to make up the money, and why did he put his elbows down when he said they were up. Look, despite the Prime Minister's doublespeak, we will work, as I said, to try and help him try and get a trade deal to put an end to the tariffs.”

So is the confrontational Poilievre gone or just on the shelf?

Here’s what’s happening. Poilievre has been told to cooperate with but not be co-opted by the Carney government. Its agenda just seems to blend too well with that of the CPC. The Conservative leader has also been given the usual lecture following an electoral defeat: move to the left, soften your positions, look more compromising, be more like Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Poilievre can talk about Carney’s doubletalk over tariffs and Trump but suddenly Poilievre is no longer characterizing Carney as a danger to Canadian freedom.

And he is. Carney is moving towards a military alliance with the European Union (EU) that seems intent on starting a war with Russia that will inevitably escalate into a nuclear conflict. Carney will move against free speech and introduce another Online Harms Act to make Canadians “safe” from misinformation and disinformation. The Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program is moving forward to include children. Carney might be talking about rebuilding the Canadian Armed Forces but you can bet that billions will end up in Ukraine or in the EU. Carney talks about affordable housing but if he can find a way to personally profit from this venture, he will take advantage of it. And the product will be less than desirable. And you want safe streets? How about not being allowed to walk the streets because we’re under further lockdowns?

The Conservative leader has also been given the usual lecture following an electoral defeat: move to the left, soften your positions, look more compromising, be more like Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Canada has already approved the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty. Not a word of protest from the Carney government and nothing from Poilievre either. That was an ominous sign that the Conservatives are not prepared to push the envelope in this Parliament and are waiting and hoping that they will miraculously form government even as they accommodate Carney’s administration.

None of this should make principled conservatives feel safe, secure or free.

And the Conservative Party of Canada must offer a clear alternative to the governing Liberals or risk political disaster.

Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (4 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard designs: Cup, Cap, Tee, Touques

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does daily livestream broadcasts at 10:00 AM ET to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden