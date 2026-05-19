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I just got back from British Columbia, where I buried my mother’s ashes in the Comox Valley, a place I still call home and yearn to be again. While I was there, I did what any real journalist would do: I talked to everyone I could about the single biggest threat facing the province — Aboriginal title and the NDP’s disastrous embrace of the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, better known as DRIPA.

One day some chief could decide my house sits on “unceded territory” and poof — my property rights evaporate because I have the wrong skin color and the wrong ancestors. That’s not equality. That’s legalized theft dressed up as “reconciliation.”

BC now has what is essentially a coalition government led by the Marxist/NDP Premier David Eby and the aboriginal chiefs, who are elected by less than 1% of the population. BC has the most pronounced two-tired justice system in Canada; there is no equality under the law when race and ethnicity establish a special status for some citizens that others cannot enjoy. There are no actual property rights in the province when land ownership is established and defined by race. Ultimately, BC has become a state like Nazi Germany where “Aryan” citizens had rights and Jewish “non-citizens” had no rights. An Aryan had the right to dispossess a Jewish person of his or her property or remove them from an apartment because Jews did not have the same rights as Aryans. Property ownership and access to living quarters were decided on the basis of race — just as they are in BC today.

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is now in theaters. It has not been getting very good reviews, but we do know that we are living Animal Farm today with Canada’s identity politics and acceptance of DRIPA — another international treaty. If you want to see Animal Farm in real life, go no further than BC, where some people are mor equal than others; where justice is meted out according to race and property rights are enjoyed on the basis of ethnicity.

Ultimately, BC has become a state like Nazi Germany where “Aryan” citizens had rights and Jewish “non-citizens” had no rights.

This was Orwell’s penultimate novel, released in 1943 at the height of the Second World War when virtually everyone — even lifelong anti-communist Winston Churchill — was saying nice things about the Soviet Union because they were fighting the same enemy in Nazi Germany. Orwell did the unpopular thing and described the Stalinism as it really was.

I started an audio book of Animal Farm a couple of years back but just couldn’t continue when my cat, Sasha, died. It was just too painful, especially since there is a cat in the novel who also perishes.

But it is time to start again.

Decades of Warnings Ignored

I’ve been warning about this for decades. I opposed Aboriginal self-government long before it became fashionable because I knew exactly where it would lead: division, balkanization, and identity politics gone completely mad. Even I didn’t imagine it would get this absurd.

The NDP-Chiefs Coalition

British Columbia today is effectively governed by a coalition between Premier David Eby’s Marxist NDP and a handful of Aboriginal chiefs. I won’t call them “First Nations” chiefs anymore. The term itself is propaganda — it implies they were here first and everyone else is a historical footnote. Canada is a nation of immigrants. We came here to build something better, not to live as second-class citizens in our own country.

Orwell’s Nightmare, Now in BC

Yet that’s exactly what’s happening. We now have a two-tiered justice system, race-based economic policies, and a property rights regime that would make George Orwell blush. As Orwell wrote so brilliantly in Animal Farm:

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Welcome to modern British Columbia, comrades. If you have the right ancestry, you can claim just about any piece of land your ancestors “walked on.” Private property? That’s for the less equal.