What is America to me?

A name, a map, a flag I see:

A certain word, democracy

What is America to me?

Frank Sinatra has been gone now for 25 years. When he shifted into eternity, it was still possible to see the America that this man — who was so much more than just a singer, an actor or an entertainer — helped determine.

When Sinatra passed away in 1998, I was an Air Force public affairs officer in Comox, B.C. who was also a weekend lounge singer doing a pretty good Sinatra act that included songs made popular by Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby and others who somehow walked the line between popular music and pure jazz for decades.

The morning after Sinatra died, I received 12 calls. All of tthese caller expresssed their concerns about Sinatra’s passing. Three of them asked if I needed any help with dealing with this catastrophe. I said I did not.

Of course I did.

Sinatra would often sing “The House I Live In” at concert appearances. The patriotic celebration of America…