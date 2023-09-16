CANADIAN NEWS LINK MY ARTICLE IN THE POST MILLENNIAL: Trudeau threatens grocery stores to lower their prices or face new tax measures. “Let me be very clear: If their plan doesn't provide real relief ... then we will take further action and we are not ruling anything out, including tax measures."

In this Episode of Stand on Guard, David Krayden examines Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's insane and unclear threat to grocery stores that if they don't lower the price of food, he will resort to just about anything, including "tax measures" to do it for them Of course Trudeau is ignoring the fact that his own carbon tax is pushing up the price of food -- so how is another tax going to reduce it? If anything, it will create a food shortage as farmers will be expected to sell their product for less, meaning they will produce less. The result will be empty shelves at the grocery store. David also examines how Trudeau's promise to remove the GST for developers building new apartment buildings mig…