WATCH Trudeau Defying Reality and His Massive Unpopularity | Stand on Guard

Join me as we examine what happened on Monday with the bitter resignation of former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau's continued delusion that he can hold on to power. Trudeau continues to defy reality and cannot face his massive unpopularity or that the fall economic update was a complete disaster. Will there be a non-confidence vote before the House recesses?

Chrystia Freeland's shocking departure as Finance Minister reveals deep fractures within Trudeau's government. Watch as we expose the real story behind her scathing resignation letter and its implications for Canada's political future.

Trump's unexpected reaction, Singh's conflicted response, and the chaos unfolding on Parliament Hill paint a picture of a government in crisis. From frozen bank accounts to a staggering $61.9 billion deficit, discover how Freeland's exit connects to larger issues plaguing Canadian leadership.

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES

READ The Post Millennial: Dominic LeBlanc sworn-in as Trudeau's new finance minister, Fall Economic Update reveals $61.9 billion deficit. Trudeau appointed Dominic LeBlanc to replace Chrystia Freeland as Canada's finance minister.

READ The Post Millennial: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider resigning or discontinuing current Parliament: report. Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced that he is considering bringing a vote of no confidence against the prime minister later on Monday.

READ The Post Millennial: 'That’s extortion': Ontario mayor refuses to pay $5,000 fine for not flying Pride flag. "I don’t hate anybody. We just don’t have a flagpole at our town hall."

Trudeau Blindsided by Freeland's Scathing Resignation | David Reports on Redacted

