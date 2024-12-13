WATCH "That's Trudeau's legacy" Interview with Mia Hughes who EXPOSED the WPATH Files | Stand on Guard

Mia Hughes is an expert on the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Watch this interview and find out just how our children are being sacrificed on the altar of woke politics and pseudo-science and how this will be Trudeau's legacy.

I asked Mia Hughes (@_CryMiaRiver) what she would say to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if she got the chance.

Mia Hughes: "We are caught up in a mad cultural moment in history. Caught up in the latest social contagion and we as a nation have failed to protect them from a medical world gone completely mad. And therefore, we have committed one of the worst crimes as a nation, because other nations have at least made and attempt to pull back on this. Even in the US, it is very divided, we are as bad as the blue states. At least the US has the red states, and they have some balance. And they have some kind of debate. Whereas we under Justin Trudeau, I believe, have committed the worst crime and medical scandal, because from coast to coast we have ignored what is happening to these children. I would want [Justin Trudeau] to know that's his legacy. He is going down in history as the Prime Minister who did nothing to protect these vulnerable youth from this very powerful cultural force and we just shipped them off to gender clinics. And handed them over to ideologues who have no respect for the Hippocratic oath, whatsoever."

Find Mia Hughes' (@_CryMiaRiver) work on WPATH files here:

-Full research project: The WPATH Files — Environmental Progress

WPATH files article:

-Expose of leading trans health group WPATH reveals surgeries, drugs are undertaken despite risks of cancer, regret, life-altering complications

https://www.public.news/p/the-wpath-files?utm_source=publication-search

Found on Michael Schellenberger’s:

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES

