WATCH Trudeau's Pathetic Response to Trump | Stand on Guard

Instead of trying to defend himself, Trudeau responded to Trump's trolling by posting a video about the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver! What does this tell us about Trudeau's current state of mind?

WATCH Trudeau's Christmas Nightmare: 69% Want Him Gone! | Stand on Guard

While Justin Trudeau is telling Canadians to just forget about politics, a shocking new poll reveals 69% of them want him to go. This is a Christmas nightmare for Prime Minister Trudeau as we examine his tone-deaf Christmas message which is possibly the most deluded Christmas message in history -- as he tells us all to just forget about politics!

Get the full story on Trump's provocative comments about making Canada the 51st state and his suggestion that Wayne Gretzky should be Canada's next leader. We compare the Christmas messages of Trudeau, Trump and Pierre Poilievre. We analyze what these remarks mean for Canadian-US relations and explore why Trudeau's position has become increasingly untenable.

From Trudeau's plummeting approval ratings to growing calls for his resignation, discover why Trudeau's grip on power is weaker than ever. We'll examine the political dynamics preventing his removal and what this means for Canada's immediate future.

ARTICLES: NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

READ The Post Millennial: Premier of Alberta to attend Trump's inauguration, pledges tight border security and plans to talk about tariffs. "Together with federal law enforcement, we'll ensure that our section of the American border is well-protected," Smith said.

READ The Post Millennial: Trump to rename Denali to Mount McKinley after Obama changed it. “They took his name off Mount McKinley, that’s what they do to people,” Trump said.

