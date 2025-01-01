WATCH How Long Will Trudeau Cling to Power? | Stand on Guard

As we move forward into 2025, how long with Justin Trudeau cling to power? Justin Trudeau drops a bombshell about potentially staying in power for another 12 years, following in his father's footsteps. In a revealing interview with This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Trudeau casually mentions his father's legacy while hinting at his own political longevity plans.

Trudeau called off all of his year-end interviews but not before he did a short segment for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where he dismissed any notion of retirement from politics. PLUS: Kevin O'Leary says Canada should have an economic union with the US. Kevin O'Leary's bold proposal for a Canada-US economic union adds another layer to this complex political landscape. As tensions rise over border security and immigration policies, these developments signal major shifts in Canadian-American relations.

WATCH Time for Justin Trudeau to Pay the Price in 2025 | Stand on Guard

How did everyone miss it? Trudeau posted on X this week that he intends to be around for the G-7 Conference in June 2025 so he can continue to dispense your tax dollars to Ukraine and its unelected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite plummeting polls and calls to resign, Trudeau's latest statement reveals his true intentions. Trudeau won't back down. I break down the shocking implications and what it means for Canada's political future. Plus, watch some of Trudeau's worst moments as we say goodbye to 2024.

Justin Trudeau declares he will be the President of the G7 in June 2025 when Canada hosts it in Kanaskis, Alberta. He posted this on X AFTER Trudeau's Ontario, Atlantic and Quebec caucus have called for his resignation. The tyrant will HAVE to be voted out in non-confidence in Parliament. It is the only way to get rid of him.

WATCH Bring The Canada Government Down on Jan. 27 | Stand on Guard

Trudeau's secret escape plan exposed! The Liberal Party is in chaos, but don't be fooled - this could be Trudeau's most cunning move yet. I'll reveal why his resignation might actually benefit him and how it could spell disaster for Canada. Trudeau's secret escape plan exposed! The Liberal Party is in chaos, but don't be fooled - this could be Trudeau's most cunning move yet. I'll reveal why his resignation might actually benefit him and how it could spell disaster for Canada. The Liberals cannot be allowed the luxury of a leadership race.

Justin Trudeau cannot retire from politics undefeated. The country cannot wait for this corrupt government to sort itself out while all of its mediocrities like Chrystia Freeland parade before Canadians in a leadership race. Non-confidence vote ASAP.

Canadian Tells Trudeau How she REALLY feel 😬 #shorts

READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau told to ‘get the f*ck out of BC' during his Christmas ski vacation. "This is a man who has approved sexually explicit materials to be available in schools across our nation."

READ The Post Millennial: Premier of Alberta to attend Trump's inauguration, pledges tight border security and plans to talk about tariffs. "Together with federal law enforcement, we'll ensure that our section of the American border is well-protected," Smith said.

