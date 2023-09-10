CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Column in The Epoch Times: David Krayden: Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Makes Our Country Look Authoritarian

In this Stand on Guard episode 26, David Krayden discusses how Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault crashed the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Quebec City only to hold a disastrous news conference where he and his extremist environmental policies were held up to ridicule by the independent media in attendance. This segment includes clips of that news conference as well as a segment from a recent interview with former Liberal MP Dan McTeague who called Guilbeault "a Marxist" and "a Manchurian Candidate" who has proven to be "a useful idiot" for China. Don't miss Guilbeault stumbling through his talking points as he faces reporters who refuse to throw the usual softball questions.

WATCH PODCAST: Desperate Liberal Environment Minister Crashes Conservative Convention | Stand on Guard Ep 26