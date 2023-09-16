PODCAST: Countdown to Million Person March with Kamel El-Cheikh EXCLUSIVE Interview | Stand on Guard Ep 28September 15, 2023: Stand on Guard Ep 28 with David KraydenDavid KraydenSep 16, 2023∙ Paid22ShareCANADIAN NEWS LINK:The Epoch Times: David Krayden: Lich, Barber Trial Is a Reminder That We Will Not Return to COVID MandatesWATCH Countdown to Million Person March with Kamel El-Cheikh EXCLUSIVE InterviewContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of David Krayden.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext