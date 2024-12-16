WATCH 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Canada's Finance Minister Freeland Resigns! | Stand on Guard

Breaking: Chrystia Freeland's shocking resignation throws Trudeau's government into crisis mode. Watch as we analyze her scathing resignation letter and what it means for Canada's political future. It's the Fall Economic Update speech today but who will deliver it because Chrystia Freeland just resigned this morning. The Trudeau bus is careening out of control and right off the fiscal cliff. Noted Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington joins me today to talk about this and human rights tribunals that are also out of control.

In this analysis, we break down Freeland's unprecedented departure as Finance Minister on the very day of the fall economic update. Her resignation letter reveals deep rifts within the Liberal cabinet and raises serious questions about Trudeau's leadership capability.

Get the full story on why Freeland rejected another cabinet position and what her dramatic exit means for Canada's ability to handle upcoming challenges, including potential U.S. tariffs and border security issues. This political earthquake could mark the beginning of the end for Trudeau's government.

READ The Post Millennial: 'That’s extortion': Ontario mayor refuses to pay $5,000 fine for not flying Pride flag. "I don’t hate anybody. We just don’t have a flagpole at our town hall."

