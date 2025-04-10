Have you noticed the change in Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre? I don’t think it’s just my wanting to see the change that I have been suggesting he make for the past month or so; there has been a definite revision in his message, in his tone, in his attitude and in his policies. And that change is, well, change itself. He’s talking about what Canada has endured during almost 10 years of Liberal authoritarian rule that has obliterated the energy sector, lowered the per capita GDP to the among the lowest in the industrialized world, brought the country to bring of depression, mishandled immigration, created a housing crisis, made Canada the suicide capital of the world with the Liberal euthanasia program, legitimized the violation of our civil rights during the Covid panic and spread the toxic narrative of “gender affirming care.”

Poilievre is promising to change all that. Safe streets. Good jobs. Hefty paychecks. Pride in country. The government minding its own business. Remember when Poilievre used to talk about Canada being “the freest country in the world?” That’s where he’s going again, despite the certain remonstrances of the experts running his campaign who want Poilievre to be a version of

It couldn’t come soon enough. The Conservative campaign had Prime Minister Mark Carney cornered when the lover of the basic Chinese dictatorship was refusing to oust Liberal candidate and sitting MP Paul Chiang (L-Markham-Unionville). Despite Chiang inviting his good constituents to abduct his Conservative opponent and drop him off at the local Chinese consulate for the $183,000 bounty for those who turn in dangerous Chinese dissidents who dare criticize China’s less fair justice system, Carney stood behind his man. What would China say if he deserted Chiang?

But instead of focusing on the pusilanimous Carney and his Chinese connections, the Conservative Party decided to begin a purge of their own candidates, disqualifying Montreal-area nominee Stefan Marquis for undisclosed disinformation breaches on the internet. Watch my interview with Stefan, below, for all the details. This kind of self-mutilation had to stop and miraculously Poilievre has apparently recovered. The transformation is undoubtedly due to his decision to untether himself from his annoying, deluded and failing communications team who seem to think that they are fighting the 2001 election campaign and not one in 2025. Their attitude and actions betray either an utter contempt or complete ignorance of new and independent media and how these organs affect elections and influence voters today.

I don’t know if Poilievre read an op ed piece by Abacus Data CEO David Coletto in The Hub wherein the pollster suggested that the leader of the Official Opposition stop talking about President Donald Trump and start talking about change. Not the coins in your pocket kind of change but the getting rid of the Liberal government kind of change. Coletto wrote: “Not all the news is bad for the Conservatives. For one thing, there remains a broad and deep desire among Canadians for a change in government. Our most recent survey, completed on March 27, indicates that 54 percent of Canadians say they “definitely want a change.” That’s down from 57 percent at the start of the campaign, but still high enough to find an audience. That figure alone is striking: over half the electorate is predisposed to replace the current government.”

That’s precisely what I’ve been telling the Poilievre people to do even before installed Prime Minister Mark Carney called a snap election for Apr. 28. Trump has already endorsed Carney twice and has dismissed Poilievre so it’s time to ignore the US president – at least for the next two weeks or so. What was Barack Obama’s campaign slogan in 2008? Do you remember? One word: change. It worked. At the time, I thought it was an inane way of relating to voters who would obviously demand more substance but guess what? If voters actually think Carney is a political outsider who represents change; if they imagine for a moment that Carney is not the still the net zero globalist who wants to push his radical environmental agenda on Canadians; if they can muster some sort of enthusiasm for a man who has the personality of a lizard and couldn’t even be bothered writing a victory speech when he won the Liberal leadership – he recited the same talking points he had used at coffee klatches across Canada – then Canadians don’t deserve any more of a rallying call of “change.”

On Monday night even the grand old man of the Conservative Party – former Prime Minister Stephen Harper – was talking about change at an Edmonton rally for Poilievre that drew 15,000 people. Harper endorsed Poilievre that night and when he joined his former boss and mentor on the stage, the Conservative leader was also talking about change.

Of course Poilievre isn’t just talking about change, he’s dispensing a plethora of policy positions every week, promising to cut middle class taxes by 15 percent, eliminate the capital gains increase, train more youth in the trades, move national drug policy away from consumption sites to treatment and to go after corporate welfare bums like Carney.

As Poilievre explained it, “I will end the liberal two tier tax system where elites get loopholes and working people get audited … I'm going to be putting hard working Canadians first for change.” He want on to describe the creation of economic and tax task force “whose mandate will be to ensure that we close overseas tax havens and force the very wealthy to pay what they owe: my task force will specifically propose solutions to close loopholes that allow tax havens to be a source of evading taxes for the well connected and the global elite.”

“I'll also direct [the Canada Revenue Agency] to reapportion the use of its staff. We're going to have fewer auditors going after charities and small businesses, and more going after international tax evaders. The goal will be to collect an extra billion dollars from international tax havens, and by closing the loopholes that enable them, we will create a public name and shame registry so that tax global, multinational and billionaire tax dodgers are named and exposed so that everyone knows who they are, and we will expand the offshore tax informant program giving whistle blowers up to 20 percent of recovered funds when they help expose illegal tax schemes.”

Wow! This is not just a good idea, it is a politically brilliant one that will attract support from both the right and left. The NDP used to campaign against corporate welfare until the people leading the party were just disposable guests at elite cocktail parties.

Carney is on the defensive and can barely believe he is even being asked about stuffing all his Brookfield Assets Management profits in Bermuda so he wouldn’t have to pay any tax. He is stuffed so full of corruption that he looks like he is going to burst open. There’s the hypocrisy of investing heavily in fossil fuels and pipelines as the chairman of Brookfield but pushing net zero and no pipelines as the economic advisor to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; there’s the close ties to China, to the point where he was actually borrowing money from Beijing’s central bank last October while he was supposed to be in town on Canadian government business. And the tax avoidance is just beyond belief. Did the Liberals really think nobody was going to notice any of this, that the media in Canada was that in the pocket of Carney and company because he continues to dispense subsidies and extorted money from social media their way? Carney is carrying so much baggage he can’t get through the front door. Poilievre noted this on Tuesday.

“Today, this is breaking news. Mark Carney was asked point blank if, as prime minister of Canada, he would condemn tax havens, international tax havens in the Caribbean, where multinational corporations stash their cash to avoid paying what they owe. Now for the first time in the history of Canada, a prime minister was unwilling to condemn these international tax havens for multinationals and billionaires. Just today, he dodged the question, just like he dodged his taxes. And you know why? Because he's in a conflict of interest. He has billions of dollars of his company assets stashed away in Bermuda in a post office box above a bicycle shop.”

Poilievre went on to note that Carney wasn’t fond of Bermuda just because of the great warm weather. He put his money “there because Bermuda is known as the most flagrant tax haven anywhere on earth, and his company has been called Canada's biggest tax dodger. Now that would be a terrible thing for him to have in his past, but it's not the past, it's the present. He continues to have millions of dollars invested in this company, which is hiding its money away from paying taxes.”

The Conservatives are finally inching up in the polls after weeks of falling behind Carney’s Liberals. I think it’s the new message. Poilievre isn’t listening to the idiots who were running his campaign – into the ground. They were telling him to soften his message, stop talking about personal freedom and the government getting off of our backs, move a little to the Left to appease the CBC and maybe some of those Liberal voters will take a second look at you and they might even vote Conservative on election day. Of course, it’s the same lie, the identical racket, another example of poor strategic thinking. These people couldn’t organize a latrine detail. They are already preparing for surrender. Their less than sagacious advice? Try looking like Liberals in the middle of an election campaign and your opponents will just call you pathetic and your supporters might just stay home and not vote.

Victory is not a sure thing for the Conservatives. They will be damn lucky to recover a slim majority from this mess but they can do it – if they keep talking and hope, change and freedom. And if Carney continues to self-destruct and Canadians discover that the more you know about this man, the less you like him. .

