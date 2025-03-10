Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.

SHOCK! You Won’t Believe it. Mark Carney Chosen as the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Canada’s new Prime Minister Even Though NOT ELECTED

Mark Carney won the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada with 86% of the vote. Is this Soviet Russia? About 150,000 Liberals made this clown the next prime minister of Canada. This was the most corrupt political leadership contest in Canadian history.

This sham leadership race, filled with censorship and corruption, shows just how far the Liberal Party will go to silence opposition. Two-thirds of Liberals were disqualified from voting—was this all just to crown Carney? His acceptance speech was packed with clichés, empty promises, and Trudeau-style policies on steroids. Canadians, is this the leadership we deserve? The mainstream media won’t cover the real story, but we will. From Carney’s shady ties to his blatant lies about his corporate dealings, the truth needs to be exposed. This isn’t just about one man; it’s about resisting a globalist agenda that threatens our freedoms. Let’s resolve to resist this political farce together.

This is the "robust" race that Justin Trudeau promised when he promised to resign.

So, what now? Will Canada get a general election or will the Liberals delay and stall into 2016 by claiming the tariffs are an “emergency” as Liberal strategists and Liberal candidate Karina Gould keeps musing about, even though Trump did not invoke the 25% tariffs on March 4th, but Trudeau and Carney have kept the tariff on Canadians.

Even though the sweeping tariffs from the USA on Canada did not go through, they were deferred, Canadian mainstream media and politicians continue to behave like they did go through. The Canadian Press reports “Even as U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promises to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods on March 4, the exact nature of those tariffs has shifted with a series of pauses and amendments in the days since.” This is mis or disinformation that is in article about the lowering of interest rates.

So, as Canada moves forward with un unelected coronation of a Prime Minister, widespread confusion reigns supreme as the Liberals move forward with plans to put Canada awash in cash with never-ending EI. But the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklin said we do not want a repeat of the COVID policy aka printing too much money, that will force him to raise interest rates. He said this a week or so ago. But hey everything’s ok, Macklin may lower interest rates instead announced today.

And now the Chinese government is getting into the tariff action against Canada by putting a 100% tariff on canola oil and peas, and 25% tariffs on pork and aquatic products due to Canada's EV and steel and aluminum tariffs. Farmer Vicki Dutton says this could put canola below the cost to plant it.

Tariffs are not patriotic they are a tax on Canadians. Click here to view the full 4,400 items that the Government of Canada has a tariff on. Everything you buy in the grocery store. Everything essential. Everything we need. Unfortunately, the Conservatives are so buffaloed now over Trump and tariffs they are afraid to point out the obvious that the Liberals are taking us into an inflationary cycle, increasing taxes, with no growth allowed that could lead to a depression, and it is only the PPC’s Maxime Bernier that is pointing this out in an interview on the Stand on Guard podcast recently.

And don’t forget an increase on the carbon tax is coming April 1st!

Human Events: Trump tells cheering Republicans and jeering Democrats just how he is Making America Great Again. “My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before."

Human Events: JD Vance is heir to the MAGA movement. Vance has a huge job ahead of him and Republicans need to define him as Trump’s successor to the presidency and the founder of MAGA. And do it now because the enemies of freedom haven’t given up yet.

The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier Danielle Smith speaks out on Trump, tariffs, Trudeau and why it's time for new elections. "We can change the pathway and the trajectory that we now find ourselves on."

STAND ON GUARD POD (LIVE at 10:00 AM ET)

EXPOSED: How Carney Won the Liberal Party's Corrupt Leadership | Stand on Guard

