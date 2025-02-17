Thanks for supporting www.kraydensrightnews.com! We appreciate all of your support for this Substack and on our independent multi-media on other social media platforms.
This week I interviewed trucker Chris Barber who took part in the Freedom Convoy and may be put in jail for 10 years from a mischief charge associated with his participation in the Ottawa Freecom Convoy three years ago. Barber says, “We’re still standing.”
I also interviewed Dan McTeague, former Liberal Member of Parliament and now President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, exposing the TRUTH about Mark Carney.
I covered the Canada First, Pierre Poilievre rally in Ottawa with a livestream and for The Post Millennial. And also wrote a story for Human Events on DOGE. for Substack exclusive I wrote “Being Mark Carney” and “Dear President Trump Stop Throwing Trudeau a Lifeline”.
Links to this news below.
THIS WEEK ON KRAYDEN’S RIGHT NEWS SUBSTACK: ALL NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW
READ KRN: February 10, 2025: Being Mark Carney. The mainstream media promotes failed bank governor as an economic genius
READ KRN: February 14, 2025: Dear President Trump: Stop throwing Trudeau a lifeline. Open Letter: You need to get past Trudeau and the Liberals and meet Pierre Poilievre to Secure the Border and Destroy the Fentanyl Kingpins
ONLINE PRINT
Feb. 17, 2025: READ The Post Millennial: "We must work together, fight together and win together. That is what it means to put Canada first."
Feb. 13, 2025: READ: Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: With DOGE cancelling woke agencies and projects, the Deep State will be starved of funding. How do we destroy the Deep State? We starve it of funding, of financial backing, of persistent Congressional support.
STAND ON GUARD POD (LIVE at 10:00 AM ET)
TRUTH About Mark Carney EXPOSED. Interview with Dan McTeague Former MP | Stand on Guard
Inside the Massive Canada First Rally That SHOOK Canada | Stand on Guard
How the Freedom Convoy Beat Trudeau's Emergencies Act | Stand on Guard
VID CLIPS
How Did Chinese Dr*g Money End Up in Canadian Politics? | Stand on Guard
Chrystia Freeland SHOCKED the World By Doing THIS to Canada 3 Years Ago
Trump's VP J.D. Vance BLASTS Europe: "Voice of the ppl matters!" | CLIP
MEME OF THE WEEK
