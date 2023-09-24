Mother and her son walking down Wellington Street Sept 20, 2023, protesting on Canada’s Parliament Hill participating in the #1MillionMarch4Children

I don’t tend to be an optimist about Canada’s future. I look at this country under the Trudeau years and I see a nation embroiled in catastrophic government, evil policies and diabolical leadership. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left a sordid and repellent imprint upon Canadian society. He has pushed a euthanasia policy that offers “medical assistance” in suicide for anyone really who desires it. He has steadfastly defended an unrestricted abortion on demand policy that the prime minister views as just another means of birth control.

Trudeau is seizing control of communications through internet censorship with a three-pronged bill that would delight Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. And he promoted and funded gender ideology and created an LGBTQ “Pride season” “Action Plan” that threatens the indoctrinate and engulf the next ge…