CANADIAN NEWS LINK My article in The Post Millennial: Former Canadian agriculture minister says Trudeau’s order for grocery stores to lower prices will result in 'empty shelves'. "Our shelves are going to be empty and the prices have to go up."

In this Stand on Guard Episode, host David Krayden discusses agriculture and other national issues with former Saskatchewan MP and minister of agriculture Gerry Ritz. The two discuss the Liberal government's plan to drastically reduce fertilizer use for farmers while not exempting them from the carbon tax. They also delve into how Trudeau's unequal "pause" on the carbon tax has unified premiers across Canada and energized the PM's political opponents.

PODCAST: "Trudeau's a Joke on the Global Stage". Former Ag Minister Demolishes | Stand on Guard Ep 48