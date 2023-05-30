Reading much of the media reports the day after Premier Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party (UCP) defeated Rachel Notley’s New Democrats in the Alberta provincial election, one is transfixed by how so many journalists continue to spin the story like they were working for the NDP and not at least aspiring to be objective reporters.

Danielle Smith called her victory the “Miracle on the Prairies” quoting iconic former Premier Ralph Klein.

Smith won a convincing victory, 50 seats to the Notleys 37 at the time of this writing. Yes, the NDP did very well indeed in Edmonton but governments are not chosen by this frigid grey city in the northern Alberta that is now apparently largely populated by angry government workers and a woke citizenry that seems to have been transplanted from Toronto. CTV News could barely contain their glee over the NDP capturing Edmonton as it continues to transform this city into the Leningrad of Canadian politics.

But the UCP triumphed in the rest of the…