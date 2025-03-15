I felt badly for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as he grappled Friday with the installation of Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney. It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. On Jan. 6 when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would be resigning as soon as a new Liberal leader was selected, Poilievre was anywhere from 20 to 26 percentage points ahead of the Liberals in some polls.

Canada should have already had an election and it should have seen Poilievre trounce Trudeau. Instead, the insouciant and always narcissistic Trudeau has left office undefeated and is poised to go on to his globalist reward. He has left Carney in his stead.

Many if not most Canadians are going to be very impressed with how Mark Carney’s first day as prime minister, how he pared down the federal cabinet by almost half, how he apparently cancelled the carbon tax in just one day with an order-in-council – except he didn’t really, he just reduced its bite to zero for the time benign – and how he performed and looked like a decisive leader who was listening to Canadians. Carney worked assisdiously at projecting an image on on day one. He may have succeeded — at least temporarily.

Clever optics. Smart politics. Adept communications. That’s Carney. But it is hardly reflective of a globalist who is in China’s pocket and who wants Canadians to suffer to an even greater degree from carbon taxes and net zero policies.

And Carney was very coy about when he plans to call the next election: “before November,” he said. Is that November 2025 or 2026? You know, he can ostensibly wait until next year to go to the people because the Canadian Constitution still says a federal government must seek a new mandate every five years.

"By the way, don't say I didn't warn you he's going to hide the consumer carbon tax for 60 days. And if he's re-elected, he'll bring it back bigger than ever, with no rebate," Poilievre told a news conference.

Canada remains embroiled in a massive trade dispute with the United States and one of equal if not greater danger with China, who has struck back against Canadian farmers with a 100 percent tariff on canola oil and peas. Canola oil is akin to what cotton and tobacco used to be in agriculture: a cash crop that offsets losses in staple food products. Why is China punishing our farmers? Because Canada put a tariff on Chinese-produced electric vehicles (EV) to protect our own EV production. The problem is that the market has cratered on EVs; virtually no one wants to own one. So why are we protecting something that has no market to begin with?

What is Carney’s second priority after performing some slight of hand on the carbon tax? He’s off to Europe to meet with his globalist friends, with whom he wants to forge closer relations in the European Union. He will no doubt also seek to interfere in and prolong the war in Ukraine. Of course he will discuss the carbon tariff that he has been careful not too mention too frequently to Canadians. That will be like a second corporate carbon tax.

Poilievre understood what was going on. He concluded that Carney’s opening day was all about the Liberal leader looking more moderate, less extreme, a sort of Poilievre-lite. Carney has removed Steven Guilbeault from the environment portfolio and made him the Quebec lieutenant. Karina Gould, who had infamously helped invite a former Waffen-SS soldier to hear a speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski in a privileged place in the visitor’s gallery – and then receive three standing ovations – was barred from cabinet. In his opening remarks at a news conference following his swearing-in ceremony with the governor general, Carney did his best to sound respectful towards President Donald Trump. He even corrected one journalist who referred to “Trump.” Carney noted that it should be “President Trump.”

Poilievre knew what Carney was up to.

“Today, liberals are trying to trick Canadians into electing them for a fourth term in power, with a cabinet that is 87% the same as the Trudeau cabinet. One hundred percent of today's liberal cabinet were in Justin Trudeau’s Liberal caucus. These same Liberal MPs voted to hike the carbon tax, double the debt, double food bank lineups and double housing costs. The same liberals all supported blocking pipelines, LNG plants and passing the anti-energy law C-69 that has made Canada even more reliant on the US,” Poilievre said.

Noting that Guilbeault, “the radical anti development activist twice arrested for climbing buildings illegally to block resource project” and “a proud socialist” had been “promoted” to being the minister responsible “for nature,” Poilievre said that “all of Trudeau liberal advisors, Gerald Butts and Tom Pitfield, are now top Carney advisors. They were in attendance today, not even hiding that they're still the ones running the show.”

Clever optics. Smart politics. Adept communications. That's Carney. But it is hardly reflective of a globalist who is in China's pocket and who wants Canadians to suffer to an even greater degree of carbon taxes and net zero policies.

Then he got to his real point. Carney’s carbon tax trick. “Carney, will try later today to pull another fast one. This one's going to be very sneaky. Very sneaky. I call it the carbon tax con job. I told you this was going to happen, by the way, don't say I didn't warn you he's going to hide the consumer carbon tax for 60 days. And if he's re-elected, he'll bring it back bigger than ever, with no rebate,” Poilievere said.

“Let's be clear. He says that the carbon tax he intends to bring in after the election will be a quote, ‘shadow carbon tax.’ And we know that he loves carbon taxes because he publicly advised Trudeau, over the last five years, to raise the taxes even more,” Poilievre continued, before saying that Carney could not eliminate the carbon tax.

“This law cannot be eliminated unless Parliament resumes to vote it down. Mr. Carney could have asked Trudeau to do that months ago. Mr. Carney could have reconvened parliament today to vote this law down, but he won't. He will keep the carbon tax law in place even while he temporarily hides the carbon tax from the gas pump for 60 days leading up to the election and after that election, if God forbid he were re elected, there would be a bigger carbon tax than ever before.”

I predict we won’t have to wait until November 2025 or 2026 for the next federal election. The bloom will quickly fall from the Carney flower and day one was as good as it’s going to get for a man who has a preponderance of baggage from his previous lives as governor of the Bank of England and the chairman of Brookfield Assets Management, where he invested heavily in the fossil fuels and pipelines that he claims to eschew because they are quite conducive for net zero aspirations.

There’s a lot that Canadians don’t know about Mark Carney. And the more they find out, the less they will like him.

