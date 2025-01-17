Mark Carney is not an accidental candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party but he’s certainly a manufactured one who has spent years waiting for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to wear out his welcome and finally resign. Carney finally stated what was obvious Wednesday when he announced his candidacy for the Liberal leadership that will enable him to waltz into the job of prime minister without even a having a seat in the House of Commons.

The economy is not working for you or I because of Liberal policies that have declared war on Canada’s energy sector because it is standing in the way of extremist climate change policies that are frankly not just crippling the economy but ludicrous.

Does Carney really think he is an “outsider” as he claims, despite being a consultant for the current Trudeau government, with the official title “Special Economic Advisor to the Liberal Party under Justin Trudeau.”; or that he represents “change” despite offering the same tired mantras of the current Liberal regime; or that he can possibly resuscitate a party that is on life support and headed for virtual extinction in the coming election?

This is literally on the Liberal website right now as Mark Carney today claimed to be an “outsider”.

Does he really think he has a hope in hell of winning that election while keeping Trudeau’s same horrible Diversity, Equity, and inclusion (DEI), carbon tax, and net zero policies in place that are bankrupting and ruining Canada? Does he think he will NOT become another casualty of a public that is sick and tired of the Liberal brand and that is desperate to kick these elitist, self-serving globalists out of government and turn to the opposition Conservatives?

Carney will almost certainly be another John Turner or Paul Martin, who waited years to take the helm of the Liberal Party, immediately became prime minister and almost as quickly were defeated in a general election.