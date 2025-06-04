I'm not fooled for a minute by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

I know what he's up to. Have you ever seen the movie Gettysburg? Near the beginning of the movie, Brig.-Gen. John Buford, who's in the command of the Union cavalry on the outskirts of the town, is talking about how if the Union doesn't take the high ground they're going to be slaughtered by the Confederate troops and he says he can see the ending of this thing as clearly as if it's already happened. He can see the Confederates are going to take the high ground and the Union will try rushing up the hill again and again and again and will fail each time and he says the veterans will beat their chests and talk about what a heroic day it was.

I can see the same thing right now with Mark Carney's government I know what he's up to I know he's trying to appear as a small sea conservative or a small l libertarian I know he's trying to appear as a moderate because he thinks that's going to fool not only Canadians but the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and others.

We're very close to losing our freedom of speech. The Trudeau government worked assiduously for almost a decade to secure internet censorship. Carney embraces the same policies and he wants another Online Harms Act.

Is Carney trying to co-op the CPC? Of course he is; he wants everybody to be in unison. This is why he keeps talking about unity and if you listen to Ontario Premier Doug Ford he's saying the same thing; he's talking about strength through numbers, about united we stand, divided we fall. Well this is the same sort of talk that accompanies a one party state: we're all in this together.

In this scenario, there's no difference of opinion and we all agree on the main points. So what's the use of having different political parties? It has to be said that a democracy is absolutely dependent upon their being divergent voices; upon disagreement over vital issues. If you don't have disagreement and everybody has to agree on the same thing then you have a one-party state. That's what Soviet Russia was all about, that's what Nazi Germany was all about: the party was the state and the state was the people and there was no separation; so any dissenting voice was seen as a voice of dissension opposed to this unity; a voice that would break the system, the state – indeed the whole society – into pieces.

So this is what Mark Carney is doing right now. This is why at the First Ministers meeting he was everybody's best friend; this is why he's talking about fulfilling Alberta's dreams; yes he's even talking about pipelines. He's not talking a lot about net zero right now and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith – well she's doing her best to stay positive, she's doing her best to say that at least Carney’s talking about Canada as an energy superpower and he's better than what we had six months before – meaning former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

So Danielle Smith can't say I don't like this just because Carney said it. She's walking a very difficult tightrope right now between recognizing the forces of separation in her province but not embracing them; being sympathetic to these forces of Alberta independence but not seeming to advance them. I hate to use the cliche about being between a rock and a hard place but that's exactly where Smith is right now and she will remain there for quite some time. As a premier she cannot obviously support separation but as the leader of a party we're 60 plus percent of her voters support Alberta independence, she cannot ignore the concept or the potential independence of Alberta and she does so at her own peril.

Carney will govern from the backroom like he's been doing up till now; he promulgates his globalist net zero policies and he comes back ready in the fall to implement a more radical extremist agenda.

At the same time she can't ignore Carney simply because he's Carney or simply because he's a Liberal representing the hated liberal government. If Carney offers a deal that Alberta can't refuse, Smith has to be there to accept it. Smith cannot say “no” simply because Albertans do not like or trust Carney. If he offers pipeline solutions she must react in a positive way because this would be a benefit to the province she serves and leads with distinction.

However, Carney's playing a game here because people do not change overnight. The Bible says the “leopard cannot change its spots” and certainly Carney, who has spent most of his lifetime advancing globalism, advancing digital currency, being a huge proponent of net zero policies hasn’t had a Damascus Road experience. I don't believe he suddenly had a transformation of all of his ideology, all of his policy ideas, all of what makes him Mark Carney simply because he wants to be prime minister so badly. I think he's leading us on.

I do believe we're going to see the real Carney within the next three months but this is why of course he brought Parliament back for a short Broadway-like opening, just to bring King Charles over to read the Throne Speech. It was all about demonstrating how he supposedly honors Canadian history and heritage and of course to force a show of unity between all of the political parties in the House of Commons.

He wants just enough time in the House of Commons to exhibit the Mark Carney he wants Canadians and the Official Opposition to see: the more moderate, the more understanding, the more comprehending Carney – not the one who is prepared to make Canada a have not nation because he's so adamantly opposed to oil and gas and he wants to keep that oil in the gas in the ground. This is his time to perform and then of course Parliament convenes for the summer and will not be coming back till probably late September. What happens between June, July, August, September – three crucial months– basically the entire summer? What happens during that three months of summer? Carney will govern from the backroom like he's been doing up till now; he promulgates his globalist net zero policies and he comes back ready in the fall to implement a more radical extremist agenda.

We all need to do be discerning in these times and not to fall for bafflegab. Don't be confused by political rhetoric and don't embrace talking point. Don't trust politicians because they will always let you down.

Am I being alarmist when I say this? I don't think so for a minute. I believe Carney is not what he appears to be and like I said: we are at the same juncture as Germans were in 1933 with the end of the Weimar Republic in the beginning of National Socialist rule. What did Adolf Hitler appeal to at the very beginning? He appealed to unity: one Germany, one people, one leader and that's exactly what Carney is up to here. I know where this is headed as I said we are headed in the same direction as Germany was at the end of the Weimar Republic and the inception of Nazi rule in January 1933 when Hitler appealed to national unity.

Danielle Smith is playing a game of poker right now with Carney, who has a very bad hand. Smith has a much better set of cards but Carney is bluffing because he knows Canada is on the verge of an economic catastrophe, potentially even a Great Depression brought on by 10 years of financial mismanagement that has really continued under Carney who continues to spend as much money as his predecessor as the debt continues to spiral out of control and the deficit continues to be unmanageable.

Carney really doesn't care because he wants to devalue the Canadian and the US dollar for the benefit of his European friends. He's working for Europe, he's working for the globalist agenda and he's working for himself – and of course for China.

He’s not working for the Canadian people. His agenda is still wrapped up in net zero just as it has been for so long. Do not be deceived by Carney's machinations, his rhetoric and the bonhomie that he displays now everywhere he goes: he's such a nice guy, he's on your side. But of course it's all a facade; it's all a charade; it's all a continuation of what we saw during the federal election where Carney pretended to be fighting President Donald Trump, when in fact the two of them were communicating and Trump endorsed Carney on three separate occasions. This is a vast game of politics that's being played out before your eyes and Carney will continue to play poker as long as he thinks he can continue to bluff his way through this game so he can move on to his agenda.

I have to say is an aside here that CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has undergone what I would have to call a second makeover. You know the first maker over was when he buffed himself up at the gym, started wearing more casual clothes, jettisoned the eyeglasses and started wearing contact lenses. Well now he's undergone a personality makeover and if you watch his videos, he’s sitting there drinking coffee in front of you, trying to be as informal as possible. As I said during a recent broadcast, he's doing the best impersonation of the old SCTV John Candy character, Mayor Tommy shanks of Mellonville, that I've ever seen.

But who’s telling him to change his personality, to stop being so feisty, to stop being so demanding, to stop saying we have to be mad sometimes, angry at what the federal government's doing to this country?

Is campaign manager/special advisor Jenni Byrne still there? Is she whispering in his ear? Because ever since the calls came from many in the CPC caucus for Byrne to go there hasn't been a single word from Poilievre about her fate. I think she's staying. I don't think Poilievre’s capable of getting rid of her and I think she'll continue to foster a toxic environment in Conservative Party. I think she'll continue to infect the conservative party with ineffective and dated communication ideas that clearly didn’t even work in 2015 when she led then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s campaign against Justin Trudeau. Remember how Trudeau was “just not ready” to be PM?

But is the kinder, gentler personalilty also an attempt to move Poilievre to the Left? If so, he's finished; he's finished as leader of the CPC because we've been there before with other CPC leaders and it never works; we don't need another Liberal Party and it's destined for failure again. We need Poilievre right now to be calling out Carney and his past record of extremism and failure. Just because the election is over doesn't mean we stop talking about who Carney is and what he's done. Talk about the tax evasion talk, talk about his desire to replace the US dollar with the Chinese currency, talk about his desire to have a digital currency. And what about his wife's connection to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein? That's fair game because it’s factual, not conspiracy theory.

As for Poilievre’s image, people want authenticity and if they're not getting it from Carney they better damn well get it from Poilievre. They better get something approaching truth because otherwise this isn’t going to work and he might win that by-election in Alberta but it's going to be an uphill battle because he's going to be an island of federalism in a sea of independence. He will be questioned daily about why Alberta shouldn't be independent; what is it getting out of Confederation, what is it getting out of being in Canada after all of these years except more equalization payments?

The fight for free speech must continue and I’m not hearing anything remotely combative from the Official Opposition just as it said nothing about Canada's absolute surrender to the World Health Organization by accepting its pandemic agreement – a treaty that nobody in the House of Commons or Parliament was allowed to discuss, debate or vote on.

So we are standing on the precipice of disaster in this country, on the verge of economic and political disaster as a one-party state looms on the horizon.

I'm not exaggerating and I do believe this very strongly. I can see it not because I'm a prophet but because my prescience is based not on any psychic abilities but on an understanding of history and politics and of how these things operate and I can read the signs of the times. We all need to do be discerning in these times and not to fall for bafflegab. Don't be confused by political rhetoric and don't embrace talking points. Don't trust politicians because they will always let you down. Always be critical and skeptical of what you hear and what they claim they will do; we can still win this fight but demand clarity and honesty from politicians.

We're very close to losing our freedom of speech. The Trudeau government worked assiduously for almost a decade to secure internet censorship. Carney embraces the same policies and he wants another Online Harms Act. He too wants to censor speech on the internet and wants people to be thrown in jail for misinformation and disinformation, for not echoing the party line or the official narrative. The fight for free speech must continue and I’m not hearing anything remotely combative from the Official Opposition just as it said nothing about Canada's absolute surrender to the World Health Organization by accepting its pandemic agreement – a treaty that nobody in the House of Commons or Parliament was allowed to discuss, debate or vote on. Acceptance was automatic and when the next pandemic rolls around, watch out because we have lost our sovereignty to act alone. We will be forced to undergo lockdowns and pandemic mandates just as we did during Covid and they will be much more severe.

So we need to hear Poilievre and the Conservatives talking about these things because, in the long term, these are the issues that really matter. We need to keep our eyes on Carney at every opportunity because believe me he's not what he seems and he never will be anything but a globalist committed to a globalist agenda and Mark Carney's business: that's what we're facing in this country.

But we are still free to choose otherwise.

