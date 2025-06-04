Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Beth
4d

Anyone who falls for Carney's 'charm' should NOT be in politics. If one can't read the room get out. This man's got AGENDAS and they're NOT in favour of Canadians! First of all, he's all TALK no action in regards to 'fixing' the extremely serious issues regarding crime, the fentanyl crisis, foreign interference and IMMIGRATION problems. Our country, if you've followed Sam Cooper over the many years, is a dumping ground for every nefarious foreign criminal enterprise and both Trudeau and Carney ignore this. The NEW WORLD ORDER, formed 60+ years ago is the rebranded WEF. MUCH has been written about this band of ingrates and for anyone to deny their 'agendas' as 'conspiracy theory' at this point it's moot! The KALERGI PLAN is in full view, look at the stats on our population increase do to this then compare it to increased crime, and our drained financial resources of HANDOUTS! Carney's WEALTHY beyond compare to any other politician here and now he will get a pension! He's a boardroom pusher, he's got BLACKROCK's Larry FINK waiting in the wings to become Canada's landlord! The caucus is mostly WEF members, including Gregor Robertson! For anyone to dispute we're NOT under seige think again and start RESEARCHING. Recommended books; Sam Cooper's, Wilful Blindness; A. Ralph Epperson's, The New World Order; Dr. John Coleman's, One World Order:Socialist Dictatorship; William Cooper's, Behold A Pale Horse. Klaus Schwab's, Fourth Industrial Revolution and compare our WEF government to Robert Ludlum's 'fictional' book, The Holcroft Covenant because the rise of the FOURTH REICH is certainly appearing. Then research the March 1969 speech given in Philadelphia by Dr. Richard Day who was privy to the intentions of The New World Order as outlined by attendee Dr. Lawrence Donegan. ALL the aforementioned info correlates to where we arexand heading. I highly doubt Carney's 'summer off' won't be spent preparing us for the launch of the Social Credit score and CBDC financial systems of enslavement in the fall.

2 replies
AJR
4d

One of your best pieces David.

11 more comments...

