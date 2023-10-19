CANADIAN NEWS LINKS: MY FREEDOM CONVOY TRIAL EXCLUSIVES IN THE POST MILLENNIAL:
Lead plaintiff against Canadian Freedom Convoy leaves court in tears after contradicting previous testimony. She caught flack for repeatedly calling the Freedom Convoy protest an “occupation.”
Prosecutors’ witness in freedom truckers trial is part of $300 million class action lawsuit against convoy. She claimed to have smelled "unusual" scents in the downtown core that included "exhaust," "weed" and "cigarette smoke."