Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup. On my Krayden’s Right broadcast and in this newsletter this week I looked into some developing stories that reveal our food system in Canada and the world could be under threat:

I livestreamed a report from the Freedom protest this weekend in Ottawa on my Krayden’s Right Broadcast where the Freedom Fighters go Dutch supporting farmers from Holland are having up to 50% of their fertilizer banned in a massive way.

These world events could be indicating that “We Are Living in the Great Leap Forward — Into Hell” where I explore how ideologues have done this before and how it could be happening again in Human Events.

Here in Canada Trudeau expects our own farmers to live off his BS, not fertilizer in the www.westernstandard.news.

In US News, Biden Ignores Every Emergency Except the Phony One in Human Events.