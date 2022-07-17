Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup. On my Krayden’s Right broadcast and in this newsletter this week I looked into:

Mandatory COVID testing at airports - it’s coming back believe it or not.

How Trudeau and Horgan know the health care system is running out of gas. How can the federal government pay more they don’t have enough for our military commitments?

How the Mainstream media created Stampede story to inflate Trudeau’s ego.