“Keeping Tamara Lich in jail proves she’s Trudeau’s political prisoner.” - David Krayden

Thank you for reading Krayden’s Right. Welcome to my Weekly Roundup.

It was a busy week and very difficult with Rogers being down at the same time that the Tamara Lich bail decision was announced in Ottawa.

I was there at the courthouse on Friday, July 8, when the judge gave his decision, where spoke to Tamara’s supporters who were were understandably very upset. Many were crying. Watch my YouTube broadcast to see the interview and what was happening outside the court.

You won’t see this anywhere on the mainstream news.

My YouTube Broadcast