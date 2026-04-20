It is time for the United States to leave NATO.

Clearly, President Donald Trump has known for years that this alliance no longer serves American interests just as it can no longer even continue to justify its existence.

Last week, Trump was continuing to question both the motives and efficacy of an alliance system that hasn’t done anything for the United States in decades but has proven itself very adept at using the United States and stealing its defense dollars.

“Alliance systems are difficult to leave or dissolve because they create layers of bureaucracy designed to justify their continued existence. But for NATO, this has all become empty rhetoric and the United States needs to focus on the defense of North America, not Europe, and to build the kind of America First policy that builds infrastructure and hope at home that Trump talked of so effusively when he first ran for president in 2016.”

“But I’m very disappointed in NATO,” Trump said. “They weren’t there for us. We pay trillions of dollars for NATO, and they weren’t there for us.”

“Now they want to come up, but there’s no real threat anymore,” he said.

It was just the latest indication that Trump is on the verge of withdrawing from NATO.