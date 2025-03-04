Did Zelensky just rook the United States by selling Ukraine’s minerals to Starmer and the United Kingdom (UK)? In a 100-year partnership declaration, Ukraine and UK unveiled a mineral deal within a wide-ranging policy declaration.

“I believe Trump wants to yank the US out of NATO and is only waiting for the appropriate time to do so. He has been talking about the US exit since his first presidency…” -David Krayden

When Zelensky was kicked out of the Whitehouse, he jumped onto a plane and ran to the arms of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Was it all part of a pre-arranged pact with the UK and European Union (EU)?

EU leader’s repetitive talking points were very suspicious as they literally all said the same thing immediately after the meeting on their social media accounts. “Very organic” pointed out Elon Musk.

Ukrainian dictator Volodymyr Zelensky refused to sign the deal with President Donald Trump and the US, denying the US access to all those rare earth minerals that are suddenly vital to democracy and security. These supposed rare earth minerals have become Ukraine’s bargaining chip as it watches the vastness of the Russian tidal wave at last overwhelming Zelensky’s conscripted horde.

However, in a completely overlooked policy paper issued on January 17, three days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the “UK- Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration,” suggests Zelensky has been talking rubbish in talks with the United States about all of these minerals. Because he already has given them to Starmer and Great Britain.

Kind of like selling the Brooklyn Bridge twice, since Zelensky can’t promise to deliver the minerals to anyone, because most can be found in the Russian-occupied sector of Ukraine.

Buried in a very sneaky, bureaucratic way within this UK- Ukraine pact, which can be found on the UK government’s website, it seems that Prime Minister Keir Starmer got a lot from Zelensky in return for security guarantees that Great Britain, with more horses than tanks in its army, cannot even hope to uphold.

Here’s the evidence, surrounded by the usual twaddle about renewable energy and aspirations for low carbon hydrogen production. You have to go all the way to point iv to discover just what is going on in this document.

UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration, Published 17 January 2025, Pillar 5 reads: “Deepening cooperation in the energy sector will include: (i) exploring projects on renewable energy sources and seeking to attract investments of British companies in the development of renewable energy sources; (ii) collaborating in projects on renewable and low carbon hydrogen production, storage and transport and other renewable gases; (iii) supporting projects to close mines and supporting a just transition of Ukrainian coal regions; (iv) supporting development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy and necessary regulatory structures required to support the maximisation of benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources, through the possible establishment of a Joint Working Group; (v) cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and nuclear fuel supply; (vi) supporting the safety of nuclear facilities, adoption of best practice, and replacement of Russian technologies and nuclear fuel in Europe and other countries; (vii) begin negotiations for an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Civilian Nuclear Energy.” There it is, sandwiched between renewable energy and civilian nuclear energy, a promise of “supporting development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy.”

Is this why the news conference with Zelensky and Trump went completely off-script as Zelensky kept insisting that the US would inevitably do what Ukraine demands of it and give more money and more protection from the terrible Putin? Did Trump realize that he had been rooked by Zelensky?

Newsmax contributor LCol (Ret’d) Tony Shaffer noted the strange dissonance in Zelensky’s communication with Trump.

WATCH Zelensky, on the weekend, looking scared and exhausted during meetings in London. Did he overstep again when he repeated to a reporter he is willing to resign if NATO membership for Ukraine is guaranteed and then he let something slip.

“and then it means I have fulfilled my mission”.

His “mission”?

Russia has repeatedly said that they will not accept Ukraine on their border as a member of NATO. This would start WWIII because Ukraine in NATO is akin to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, where the Russians were placing nuclear warheads in Cuba. This situation was defused with common sense and backdoor diplomacy by President John F. Kennedy.

So, again, who is Zelensky on a mission for?

Listen also to the warmongering coming from Starmer as he relies on every military cliche in the New Labour lexicon.

“First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now. Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security, and Ukraine must be at the table. Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine's own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion. Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace,” Starmer ranted.

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that cannot mean that we sit back instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency, the UK is prepared to back this with

“boots on the ground and planes in the air,”

“together with others. Europe must do the heavy lifting, but to support peace in our continent…”

The key part to focus on is when Starmer says:

“and to succeed this effort must have strong US backing.”

In other words, Starmer has the gall to suggest that the US is going to make this all happen even though President Donald Trump wants to end the military assistance, knowing he has signed up Ukraine’s minerals for Great Britan for 100 years.

Madness! Delusional!

Pillar 7 of this UK - Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration, aka the pact from hell, is also problematic and you won’t guess what it includes. Or maybe you will guess.

This “Pillar” is called “Countering foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI). “

Perfect they are creating new “security” pacts with “disinformation” aka censorship as a key pillar.

So, this is scary, this pact could mean Starmer may arrest more grannies in the UK for Facebook posts now if they protest their sons and daughters being conscripted and in Ukraine, Zelensky can put more reporters in jail and close down more news stations under the guise of a “security” pact he has signed with the UK.

Has this pact been introduced to either the UK or the Ukraine Parliament in these so-called “democratic” countries? Especially the Ukraine, where Zelensky refuses to allow an election due to “martial law,” so it “goes against the Ukraine constitution.”

Newly installed US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, took to the internet over the weekend to communicate that she believes that the globalists using this excuse regarding Zelensky not calling an election, to condition us to accept cancellation of elections during war and emergencies. And she is right, they are. We covered the weekend of shocking events including Tulsi Gabbard’s poignant comments in a video entitled “The Charge of the Woke Brigade” here.

In his remarks, Starmer continues, “This is not a moment for more talk. It is time to act, time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace,” Starmer concluded.

But of course, all of this is nothing more than talk because the US is the one funding $860 billions of NATO’s budget, dwarfing all other countries military spending.

And now it finally has a president who thinks it would be a mistake to start a nuclear war with Russia to appease Ukraine.

Trump spoke plainly when he said Zelensky is gambling with the life of the planet by risking nuclear war.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with WWIII.” -President Donald J. Trump

I believe Trump wants to yank the US out of NATO and is only waiting for the appropriate time to do so. He has been talking about the US exit since his first presidency but got caught up in his demand that freeloader members of the alliance pay up or be shown the door. With Ukraine and the UK double dealing and the European Union beating the drums of a war it expects the US to fuel and expedite, the time to leave and tell Europe to start solving their problems by themselves in NOW.

Referring to the State of the Union address, Trump said this:

I break down the weekend’s shocking developments with iconic archeologist and GBN commentator Neil Oliver in this Stand on Guard pod below. We examine the Dirty Deal that Starmer and Zelensky think they will get away with.

