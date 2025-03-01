How long have you waited for someone – especially a reporter – to ask Ukrainian President and Chief Clown Volodymyr Zelensky why he refuses to wear a suit when meeting with foreign leaders and travels around the world in his ad hoc combination of active wear and combat clothing? But on Friday Feb. 28, as Zelensky sat with President Donald Trump at a news conference in the Oval Office, Brian Glenn with Real America’s Voice, asked the tottering Ukrainian strongman that very question. Zelensky responded that he would wear a “costume” when the war was over, insinuating that the journalist’s suit wasn’t first rate and that Zelensky could afford a better one than that.