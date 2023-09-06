CANADIAN NEWS LINKS THE POST MILLENNIAL: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom Convoy lawyers REJECT portrayal of protest against Trudeau Covid lockdowns as an ‘occupation' during first day of trial. "It's a ridiculous characterization. It's complete hyperbole and absolutely unnecessary."

My recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

What we all need to remember about the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is that the state is also putting the Freedom Convoy on trial and publicly trying to humiliate and punish two political dissidents who defied the COVID orthodoxy. Thank God we have not descended to show trials yet and lawyers like Lawrence Greenspon can defend the rights of us ALL.

WATCH Freedom Convoy Trial Day 1 | Stand on Guard TAKE 5