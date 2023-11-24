Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of caving to some mythical MAGA base when they didn’t support a free trade treaty with Ukraine:

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I'll admit it — turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau said at a news conference to highlight his useless summit with the leaders of the European Union.

The Conservatives say their opposition to the deal was about the Liberals’ insisting that it include a carbon tax: not exactly the first thing a country at war is probably too concerned about.

But of course, the government of Ukraine isn’t too concerned about anything right now — except an escape plan for its corrupt leadership and the oligarchs who have become much richer as a result of this war. The war is over for Ukraine. It cannot survive much longer and its delusional, clown …