I said it on Oct. 7, 2023 when this damn war in the Middle East began. My first thought was that this was not only a terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel it was a another great reset; another huge distraction; another reason to spend billions on an overseas war; and another reason to find division, disharmony and dissonance in Canada and the United States.

Just weeks before the war began Canadians of all faiths joined hands and produced the 1 Million March for Children to oppose the promotion of gender ideology and the LGBTQ agenda in schools. It was an emphatic repudiation of woke policies and of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ideological agenda. The march was largely organized by Muslim-Canadians who realized their faith had virtually nothing in common with the world view of Trudeau and the Liberal party.

The war has shattered that religious and political unity. Christians are overwhelmingly pro-Israel and Muslims are supporting their Palestinian brethren in the fight. Some extremist…