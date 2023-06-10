This week values collided in Ottawa’s streets. It must have been a moment of horror for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his woke Liberal government to see Muslim immigrant children and their mothers declare just how much they despise the so-called “Pride” flag on Friday at a protest in Ottawa. The same week Trudeau made a big show of hoisting the pride flag on Parliament Hill and in front of his Prime Minister’s office on Wellington street.

Photo credit: @truckdriverpleb . Muslim children stomp on the Pride flag June 9, 2023, where Ottawa’s Muslim parents are sending a message to Justin Trudeau and the radical gender ideology activists who back him.

Seems the Muslim community in Ottawa are not in sync with the basic tenets of LGBTQ political ideology and moral doctrine and Trudeau’s woke views. They are so out of sorts with this immorality being force-fed to their children that they actually yelled “Do it” as the kids stomped on the sacred rainbow flag.

One mother appealed to reason,…