Dear President Trump: Please stop throwing a lifeline to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walking mannequin Mark Carney and the Liberal Party. Canadian conservatives want you to Make America Great Again. They also want to Make Canada Great Again.

These are not mutually exclusive goals but concurrent objectives.

Yes, Trudeau has botched the border like he has failed on every domestic and foreign policy; but his days are numbered.

Canada needs a new government with a real mandate. That new government will be in complete agreement with you on the importance of securing the border and smothering the production and exportation of deadly fentanyl. We just need you to stop providing Trudeau, Carney and the Liberals with the means and opportunity to again quench the yearning for freedom in Canada.

The Liberals wanted to demonize Trump, present themselves as the “Team Canada” party and have an election of us vs. them the way Liberal governments have loved to use the US as a clear and present danger to everything Canadian from official bilingualism to beer.

WATCH Video: February 13, 2025, Kelowna, British Columbia, speaking to 50 people he said he will invoke “emergency powers” to push through his green agenda and carbon tariff and will “take on the Americans”.

Every time you talk about Canada being the 51st state or flippantly and inaccurately declare that you are “subsidizing” this country with $200 million annually, the Trudeau government’s popularity – long in the basement – is apparently inching ever closer to the Opposition Conservatives, who just weeks ago were over 20 percentage points ahead of the Liberals and headed for the largest majority ever in the Canadian House of Commons.

Of course, Canada has a trade surplus with the United States but only when oil and gas are tabulated into the equation. Otherwise, the US has the surplus. We just need to move past this awful period of Canadian history as we wait for Trudeau to actually resign while he has suspended Parliament and unleashed the theatrics and nonsense of a Liberal Party leadership race that was farcical from the beginning because it was clearly designed not to be a contest but a vehicle for Carney.

A federal court might force Trudeau to bring back Parliament prior to the March 9 leadership vote and that could mean another election with Trudeau. Or Carney might decide to call an early election himself if he thinks he’s peaked in the polls. Or we could be stuck with a Liberal government until October 2026 but there won’t be much left of the country by that point. Canadians have grown to hate not just Trudeau but the Liberals over the last decade, but Trump is making them hate him even more and of course that is precisely what the Liberals have been planning for.

The only hope Trudeau, Carney or the Liberals had of maintaining their hold on power was to run against Donald Trump in the next election and not Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The Liberals wanted to demonize Trump, present themselves as the “Team Canada” party and have an election of us vs. them the way Liberal governments have loved to use the US as a clear and present danger to everything Canadian from official bilingualism to beer. Trudeau has been lusting after a trade war since his Thanksgiving visit to Mar-a-Lago. Trump has done everything possible to oblige these impulses by dismissing Canada as useless baggage. Now, we’re seeing polls that have the Liberals under Carney moving into a tie with the Conservatives. Trump is apparently unaware that Poilievre even exists as he has repeatedly urged former hockey star Wayne Gretzky to “run for prime minister.”

Many conservative-minded Canadians love Donald Trump – and still love Donald Trump – but that sharp affection has been blunted by Trump seemingly not caring who runs Canada. All of this has put Poilievre in the impossible position of opposing Trump without condemning Trump; of indicating some degree of ideological support without lending a hint of solidarity.

The Conservative Party grassroots remain excited about Trump’s ongoing executive orders that amount to a massive assault on the Deep State. How do you react when Trump is finally implementing a program to end DEI, Critical Race Theory, transgender ideology and even demanding the release of the Epstein list. Can’t he just lay off Canada so we can get rid of this Liberal government, trigger a federal election and inaugurate a new Conservative government?

Carney comes across as completely detached and vacuous, reciting platitudes and cliches, promising such standby items as a “middle-class tax cut” and balancing the federal budget. But while he attempts to frame himself as Poilievre lite and much of the mainstream media insist he is an economic genius who has a career laden with success and is just the man to make Canadians forget all about the last decade of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But all the polling can’t be skewed and Carney appears to be making up the polling deficit with the Tories and Canadians seem to be embracing Carney as a fresh breeze in Canadian politics. Yet, as I’ve said, Carney is peddling economic nonsense, including a carbon tariff, combined with a corporate carbon tax that could crush the Canadian economy and push business out of the country. He is clearly a cloistered globalist who has no affinity nor empathy for average people and isn’t even remotely likeable.

Yet despite all of his massive failings, the Canadian media have responded to Carney like brainwashed soldiers from The Manchurian Candidate, insisting that the banker isn’t just brilliant but warm and engaging as well. Carney’s latest admission that he will appeal to “federal emergencies powers” to advance his economic (and social?) agenda sounds an awful lot like a commitment to invoke the Emergencies Act to get his own way. Carney is like Trudeau on valium — bland, boring and banal — but even more dangerous because he can appear innocuous. If the Liberals succeed in fooling voters again, it would not only be catastrophic for Canada but devastating for our relations with the United States.

So, President Trump, as you Make America Great Again, allow Canada to become great again as we root out the insane social policies and the corrosive economic programs that have destroyed this country. Greatness need not be limited to one nation; there is room for both in the vast expanse of thoughtful imagination and determined action. Get to know Pierre Poilievre, who should be the next prime minister of Canada and learn that you have a natural ally and friend in a conservative leader to the north.

Mark Carney's Emergency Powers Plan EXPOSED | Stand on Guard

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

Exclusive to Substack. Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden