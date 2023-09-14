CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Article in The Epoch Times: Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Makes Our Country Look Authoritarian

My Stand on Guard recap on today's Ottawa Court proceedings; the trial of Tamara Lich & Chris Barber (Big Red).

Freedom on Trial

Freedom Trial Day 7. In this Stand on Guard Take 5 episode, David Krayden provides an update on the Freedom Trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber who were charged for peacefully protesting COVID-19 mandates during the Freedom Convoy of 2022. David notes that while the trial continues in Ottawa, the Liberal caucus is huddled in another retreat in London, Ontario.

Are MPs asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the trial and observing how embarrassing this all is for Canada's reputation on the world stage?

David also shares a story about meeting a woman at the trial who recounted how she went to see the Freedom Convoy protest in order to determine whether the mainstream media or independent media were telling the truth about the demonst…