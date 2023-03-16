This has got to be a bad joke.

David Johnston in China with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Wednesday just who is the “eminent Canadian” he has chosen to head his farce of an inquiry into Chinese election interference as something called a “special rapporteur.” It’s former Governor General David Johnston who will bear utterly pretentious title and wear this disgraceful crown.

Trudeau has done it again: tried to pass off someone from his inner circle as somehow non-partisan. How stupid or merely politically ignorant does Trudeau think Canadians are?

Johnston: “You are an old friend of the Chinese people.” Johnston told Xi, “Mr. President, it’s wonderful to be back in China. I feel I’ve returned home,” adding “We are especially grateful to you for making time for us.”

But wait you say, wasn’t Johnston appointed by Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper? Doesn’t that make him an opposition appointee?

Not at all. Johnston has done his best i…