Mark Carney’s first news conference following his election as prime minister was a tour de force of double talk and does NOT betray any latent conservative tendencies in his globalist soul. No one who celebrates the philosophy of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin should ever be accused of having a Damascus Road conversion in the midst of a federal election campaign. Some have claimed the media event – which Carney stickhandled like a Speech from the Throne as he repeatedly referred to the plans of “my government.” – was used by Carney to exhibit his desire to follow a conservative agenda as prime minister.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

“During elections, Canadians play and cheer for different teams now that the election is over and we are in a once in a lifetime crisis. It's time together. It's time to come together to put on our team Canada sweaters and win big time.”

Carney’s plans are not a shameless appropriation of Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party election platform. Despite saying that his government is dedicated to the propositions of “affordability, security and safety,” these Conservative buzzwords can be interpreted and applied in a variety of ways. In other words, while the Conservative Party is seeking to find affordability by reducing taxes and regulations within a free enterprise system, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin sought to find affordability through collectivization and the enslavement of the farmers in order to provide affordable food to the urban workers who were building Stalin’s industrialized socialism.

The tragic result was the deaths of millions who had to be sacrificed on the alter of collectivization, communist ideology and “affordability.”

As for security, Stalin provided plenty of that and used NKVD secret police to monitor Soviet citizens 24 hours a day. And safety? No safer place than a prison cell.

So stop assuming Carney is merely stealing the Conservative’s thunder and listen to what this man says. He might not be too specific about what he’s talking about but at least it’s fairly easy to determine that he’s not talking about the same things that Poilievere is talking about.

Like any authoritarian, Carney has an outsized impression of himself. “As I've been clear since day one of my leadership campaign in January, I'm in politics to do big things, not to be something in the coming weeks, I will unveil more of our plans to engage with Canadians as we embark on the biggest transformation of our economy since the end of the Second World War.

“This will be an incredibly exciting time as we take control of our economic destiny to create a new Canadian economy that works for everyone.”

Hold on: just what is this “biggest transformation of our economy” that Carney is talking about? Apparently, it will be one where the economy “works for everyone.” That sounds rather like communism, or the Marxism that that demands “from each according to their abililty, to each according to their needs.” But here is the real essence of Carney’s speech and why his words sound like a declaration of a one party state.

If you watching the recent federal election campaign, it borrowed heavily from the plot of George Orwell’s 1984, with Carney blasting President Donald Trump on a daily basis, yet Poilievre getting blamed for doing so by Trump and at the same time somehow being identified as Canada’s Trump. It was classic doublethink. There were also the many incidents of rage from geriatric Liberal supporters that resembled the “Two Minutes Hate” procedure described in the dystopian and prescient novel where the proles watch film footage of their current national enemy and raise their arms in fury in a gesture that looked exactly like the “arms up” lunacy promoted by Trudeau and Carney. 1984 was obviously the inspiration for the Trudeau government’s Online Harms Act that contained a thought crimes component that was the envy of the woke world.

So we’re still in a crisis even though Carney and President Donald Trump declared their admiration for each other? Trump has lauded Carney as a “nice man” and Carney has called Trump a “transformational president.” Progressives love crises because it allows them to take away our freedom because the crisis can be used to justify doing so. Carney was an ardent enthusiast of using the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy, just as the Trudeau government saw the phony crisis of the Covid pandemic as the means to massively curtail individual freedom for Canadians.

What is extremely curious is why Carney has invited the aging and ailing King Charles III to read the Speech from the Throne, a task usually reserved for the governor general. The king is the very embodiment of globalism and environmental toadyism and his appearance in Canada at this juncture in our history is an outrageous politicization of the monarchy. Of course, Carney, through his brother, is an intimate of Charles. But his presence in Ottawa will surely be seen as an act of severe partisanship at a time when the legitimacy of the monarchy is increasingly being questioned even by people who have earnestly and enthusiastically supported its structure and personalities for as long as they remember.

