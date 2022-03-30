Listen to my comments on the @MikeSmythNews radio on Vancouver’s News Talk 980 CKNW on my substack:

Canada is finally buying buying the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter as a replacement for the aging CF-18s now flying with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). It can’t be too soon. The F35s will give us inter-operability with our allies and our other aircraft needs to be replaced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had no other choice. Canada has to maintain a state of the art fighting force. We are now part of NATO that is facing its greatest threat since WWII with Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and Canada needs to maintain a viable state-of-the-art fighter force.

But there are a host of idiots out there – usually calling themselves “peace activists” – who are going to line up against the F-35 purchase, saying it is the wrong aircraft and too expensive but they are living in a time warp.