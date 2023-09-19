BREAKING: “Co-conspirators” secret meeting exposed + Pastor Artur Pawlowski Walks Free | Stand on Guard Take 5 September 18, 2023: Stand on Guard Take 5 with David KraydenDavid KraydenSep 19, 2023∙ Paid43ShareCANADIAN NEWS LINKSMy Articles in The Post Millennial:Alberta pastor gets 60-day sentence for refusing to comply with Covid restrictionsLGBTQ activists, labour unions organize to disrupt, destroy and intimidate Canadians' Million March protest against gender indoctrinationWATCH PODCAST: “Co-conspirators” secret meeting exposed + Pastor Artur Walks Free | Stand on Guard Take 5Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of David Krayden.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext