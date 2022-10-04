Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, is criminally investigating Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for allegedly luring migrants from the Migrant Resource Center in Florida under “false pretenses,” to fly them to Martha’s Vineyard.

Salazar explained his mission in a bizarre video that looks like a paid announcement for the Democratic Party. The sheriff is trying to say that the governor who sends Venezuelan migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard is somehow guilty of human trafficking.

"Here we have 48 people that are already on hard times. They are here legally in our country at that point," he said. "I believe that they were preyed upon. Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for."