If only we had known it is was this easy! You don’t like the price of gas, then just lower the price at the pump. It doesn’t matter what it cost the poor gas station dealer to buy it; he can eat the difference. Maybe it cost him $6.50 a gallon. Well cut $3.00 off of that and see what happens. Mr. and Mrs. America might be losing their homes in a couple of weeks but Joe Biden is giving the orders around here!

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden posted on Twitter Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."