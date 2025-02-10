Mark Carney is not some average guy who grew up in Edmonton and played a lot of hockey – as if that somehow makes him a profoundly legitimate citizen of Canada. Carney is barely Canadian. He’s also a citizen of the United Kingdom and Ireland and a member of the globalist fraternity known as the World Economic Forum that hangs out in Davos and has infiltrated governments around the world. He married a rich woman, and he enjoys his wealth. There’s nothing wrong with the latter observation, if only he didn’t mind you enjoying your wealth. Carney presents himself as an expert on the economy, but he has nothing but job performance failure to prove it. He has probably never had an original idea or a truly decent impulse in his professional life. He is nothing but rehearsed shill for the globalist agenda of poverty and deprivation for the masses. This man possesses not even the basic skills to be Canada’s next prime minister and has somehow managed to convince the Liberal Party of Canada and its media acolytes that he is something other than the fraud and failure his career indicates.

So, enter Mark Carney, another rich white guy who pushes a green agenda because he makes money off of it. He is the chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, a company that invests a lot of money and gets a load of dividends from oil and gas projects.

I am a huge fan of a 1979 film titled “Being There.” It was the great comedian Peter Seller’s penultimate movie. He finished one more called “The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu” that is best left speaking for itself. Being There was based on a novel of the same name by Jerzy Kozinski and his well worth reading as a study in the power and persuasion of television. The rise of laptops and smartphones combined with the dominance of social media have only made the work’s storyline more relevant than ever – that a simple-minded, illiterate gardener – deftly named Chance – can become a candidate for president of the United States by repeating simple metaphors and revealing his inadequacies because these are interpreted as sagacious pronouncements and honest admissions. Just remember how a man with dementia remained as president of the United States for four years without any serious attempt to remove him.