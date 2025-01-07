Justin Trudeau promises he will resign someday in the future as Prime Minister and Liberal Leader after a “robust” Liberal leadership race.

Trudeau has a lousy sense of national history but perhaps his knowledge of family history is more thorough.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “resignation” Monday was a bit of a farce but what can you expect from the chief clown in the Liberal circus? If you listen to the fine print of the announcement, you will discover that Trudeau didn’t resign at all; he merely promised that he would at some point in the political future. After a new leader is selected in a “robust” leadership race while he continues as leader: “I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process.”

And he got the governor general to prorogue Parliament while he was at it, meaning there’s no possibility of a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons until after the MPs return from another recess on March 24. Trudeau has a lousy sense of national history but perhaps his knowledge of family history is more thorough. What he did with this someday resignation reminded me of something I hadn’t thought of in a long time: Pierre Trudeau’s first resignation that is rarely discussed or even remembered today. We all know the story of the mythical “walk in the snow” and Trudeau Sr’s decision to resign as prime minister on Feb. 29, 1984. But Trudeau also announced his intention to resign in 1979 after losing a May 22 election to Progressive Conservative leader Joe Clark. Trudeau took off for the summer, went canoeing in northern Ontario, grew a beard and came back in an Official Opposition leader role that he could barely tolerate. If he thought the facial hair gave him the look and air of a Greek philosopher, it made him look much older, world-weary and ready for retirement. He quickly came to the same conclusion and by November he announced his decision to leave politics.

But the Clark government was not destined to be long for this world and by December, it fell in a non-confidence vote over a budget that attempted to implement a gas tax. A February election was called, and the Liberals had no leader and hadn’t even seriously begun to think about a leadership race. So, the draft Trudeau movement began, and the party begged the great man to reconsider his decision to resign. He did and beat the Progressive Conservatives one last time in 1980 and spent perhaps the most productive years in office as he repatriated the Constitution and travelled the world in search of arms reduction that might have provided some stimulus for the Reagan-Gorbachev talks that ensured after Trudeau left office.

So, what kind of legacy does Justin Trudeau leave Canadians? He will be remembered for two things: legalizing marijuana, which does not appear to be his favorite drug, and invoking the Emergencies Act, which froze the bank accounts of his political opponents and brought down the full power of the federal government against them.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre had a plan to bring down this corrupt government. His reaction to Trudeau’s “resignation” was that “Nothing has changed.”

And he is correct.

“So given that Liberal MPs and leadership contenders unanimously supported everything Trudeau has done, why dump him now, right before an election, have they had a change of heart? Is it because they feel guilty that they doubled housing costs, hiked, taxes, unleashed crime, broke immigration forced a quarter of the population into poverty,” Poilievre asked.

“No, they continued supporting Trudeau when he did all of those things. No, their only objection is that he is no longer popular enough to win an election and keep them in power. They want to protect their pensions and paycheck by sweeping their hated leader under the rug months before an election to trick you and then do it all over again.”

In a June 17, 2010, flashback that demonstrates his profound hypocrisy and mendacity, a younger Trudeau lectured former Prime Minister Stephen Harper for proroguing Parliament. “Two prorogations in two years. The first, to avoid the vote of non-confidence that would have surely brought this government down. The second to avoid difficult questions.” he said.

“Anyone who disagrees with this government gets pushed aside. The challenge becomes that he [Prime Minister Harper] gets to use every tribune he can use, all the media, all the voices, all the attention and he gets to further marginalize people who disagree with him. That’s why we are talking about prorogation today.”

This is not the first time Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament. He also prorogued Parliament in Canada on Aug. 18, 2020. It was officially stated as a means to reset the government's agenda in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, many political observers and the Official Opposition suggested that the real motivation was to halt the ongoing investigations into the WE Charity scandal.

WATCH Trudeau criticize prorogue of Parliament in 2010

But as anti-democratic as proroguing is, there are some reasons to celebrate. One potential bright light is Democracy Watch, Duff Conacher, its head says they are prepaid to file a constitutional court challenge against the Trudeau Liberals.

The other bright light could be that Bill C-63, the odious Online Harms Act, that focuses on online speech by creating new offenses and creating the first thought crimes legislation in a democratic nation, could finally be dead, dead, dead. As it should be. Under normal democratic practice, it must be re-introduced, unlike all the horrible Private Members Bills that will continue according to the rules of Canadian Parliament.

Canadian Parliament Rules on Prorogation:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/procedure/procedure-and-practice-3/ch_08_6-e.html

The rules read:

“Since 2003, prorogation has had almost no practical effect on Private Members’ Business.120 As a result of this significant exception to the termination of business principle, the List for the Consideration of Private Members’ Business established at the beginning of a Parliament, all bills that originate in the House of Commons and all motions in the Order of Precedence, as well as those outside of it, continue from session to session.”121

Although in this version of the Parliamentary rules (and there are different versions) it does state that, “Bills which have not received Royal Assent before prorogation are “entirely terminated” and, in order to be proceeded with in the new session, must be reintroduced as if they had never existed.”116

The next sentence, however, then contradicts the sentence above. It reads: “On occasion, however, [government] bills are reinstated at the start of a new session at the same stage they had reached at the end of the previous session.”

This is why a National Post recent article states:

“However, prorogation does not kill any outstanding legislation before Parliament, as it once did. Most bills can simply be revived in the new session at the same stage they were when the previous session ended.”

So, if this is the case, it is not good and if true then on March 26th, Parliament can come back and it can you can expect that Bill-63 will be revived at the same stage, since it was a HUGE priority of this Government that received special focus in the final days of December 2024, before the Members of Parliament went home for Christmas.

Another ray of light could be the recent UK court decision highlighted in another National Post article which explains how Great Britain has recently limited the power of their Prime Ministers to prorogue.

“In a landmark fall 2019 ruling, the U.K. Supreme Court put the brakes on then prime minister Boris Johnson’s bid to silence Parliamentary debate ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. “The court’s unanimous 11-0 decision nullified Johnson’s earlier request to the Queen to put a five-week pause on Parliament at the height of a political crisis over Britain’s imminent withdrawal from the EU. The prime minister and his fellow MPs went back to work the next day.”

So, if Democracy Watch decides to move forward with the constitutional challenge to prorogue, it would have a huge benefit to the national interest.

The sooner the better.

Normally this is the Parliamentary procedure for government and private member’s bills, but successive Prime Ministers in Canada have been abusing the prorogue so government bills may also be able to move forward without reintroduction.

WATCH Trudeau Resigns but its NOT Over... | Stand on Guard

