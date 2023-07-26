There’s an old cliche about a cabinet shuffle being the political equivalent of moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic. Despite a flurry of activity, a catastrophe is still looming on the horizon.

You can keep shuffling a deck of cards and never wind up with a winning hand.

That’s exactly what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done Wednesday in what amounts to a misguided attempt to bury a dumpster of bad news by exiling some of the key incompetents who implemented Trudeau’s disastrous, destructive and damning policies.

Or call it the great Trudeau purge of 2023. Will the offending ministers be airbrushed from all official photographs in sheer Stalinist style?

The bad policies will continue of course because Trudeau forgot to shuffle himself out of his job.

But it’s worth seeing who Trudeau decided to sideline.

Meme of Marco Mendicino circulating on Twitter prior to Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was the most deserving to be fired. Mendicino, a name…