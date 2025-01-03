I was watching Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2015 election victory speech this week and was struck how different a personality he was. Ironically, Trudeau appeared to be more mature nine years ago than he does today as a 53-year-old man who isn’t so much having a midlife crisis as he is a discovering the child within — except that child is a 12-year-old girl who idolizes a singing stripper named Taylor Swift. Listen to Trudeau’s words in 2015 and you will hear “sunny ways” repeated ad nauseum. I don’t know if he ever believed his destiny was to be everyone’s favorite prime minister who would herald a New Age where political brands were no longer relevant. But that is how he naively talks and it would be easier to listen to if you didn’t know what a thundering disaster he would turn out to be.

As we wait and see how history will unfold in the next few weeks, whether Trudeau will resign, prorogue Parliament or decide to head into another election at the head of a party that can no longer tolerate his annoying ways, it is worth noting that Trudeau will be remembered at first glance for very little except being a woke, faddish and divisive politician who legalized marijuana and invoked the Emergencies Act.

