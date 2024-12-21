It’s a Friday morning in the nation’s capital and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making another attempt at looking busy since Chrystia Freeland went away. Freeland putting such a frank and caustic letter on X was the not something I figured this supercilious finance minister would ever do.

But as he monitored the proceedings today and personally congratulated all of his hand-picked cabinet ministers, Trudeau looked like a nervous undertaker as he crept about the room hunched over, whispering in people’s ears. It was his funeral after all but the body just won’t lay still or allow itself to be part of history.

She was always so tight-lipped about her unhappiness with Trudeau. It’s not that she was convincing because in the last couple of weeks as she tried to pretend that it was business as usual, and it looked like she was having a complete psychological and physical collapse, pausing 9 seconds or more before she answered reporter’s questions about the ill-fated Fall Economic Statement. But, when she resigned in such a public and angry manner it really caught Trudeau by surprise, and it was nice to see two of the most unpleasant political figures in Canadian politics locked in combat.

WATCH Trudeau's Desperate Cabinet Shuffle EXPOSED | Stand on Guard