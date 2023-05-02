ARTICLE: Freedom Convoy got Emergencies Act. PSAC Freeloader Convoy gets new contract
PSAC took over Ottawa and danced on the streets. What? No EMA, frozen bank accounts and police truncheons?
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) morphed its strike into civil disobedience over the last two weeks.
It looked like more of a protest, than a strike, except it was much more sinister and dangerous than the Freedom Convoy protest that hit the nation’s capital in February 2022. In fact, the Freedom Convoy most cerntainly was a much better lesson in polite civil demonstration than the Freeloader Convoy strike.