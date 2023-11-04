Canada continues to have an ad hoc immigration and refugee policy that does not consider whether those entering the country will have access to housing, will find meaningful employment or embrace core Canadian values.

And the latter point might well be the most salient as we consider what kind of nation Canada has become and is becoming under the authoritarian rule of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

If you listen to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, his department has a whole new look that is encapsulated in the 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan. Much of the mainstream media accepted the false premise that the Liberal government is offering an immigration “cap”; however, any such cap is over two years away and is actually an increase in the current immigration levels, which are already too high and that need to be reduced not “stabilized” at an artificially high level.