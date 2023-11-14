In the daily House of Commons Question Period, the Liberals have stumbled onto a new talking point, claiming that the Conservative Party Official Opposition not only denies any climate change but wants to take Canada “back to the Stone Age.” I first caught Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson making this absurd accusation. After hearing virtually every Conservative MP with a question proclaim that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is not worth the cost,” the Grit cabinet minister — one of the few big guns actually attending QP — came out with the response that the Polievere Tories are “just not worth the risk.”

But this is Liberal script writing fulfilling its job of obfuscation, distraction and projecting. Of course Justin Trudeau has been more than a risk as prime minister; he’s been a disaster that cannot begin to be defined by the lame, languid and losing Conservative talking point about his costing too much. You might say all of these MPs are not worth the cost if…