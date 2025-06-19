Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
19h

The UKRAINE has been a 'money laundering' hub for the oligarchs FOR DECADES! Carney's siphoning off EVERY TAXPAYER in this country as enforced by his 'handlers' to indebt us indefinitely and then enforce Digital ID's to put everyone on the CBDC worldwide financial enslavement CONTROL GRID! This is SICKENING and those who think this is 'conspiracy' talk need to have a REALITY CHECK!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Powell's avatar
John Powell
19h

Hundreds of words suggesting your aversion to war.

In my view war is wrong.

In the meantime , I 100% support President Trumps strategy so that the Iranian terrorists know that “ all options are on the table “

Be patient. Get a grip. Just because you made a stupid mistake advocating for war previously , doesn’t mean this time you should climb up on a white horse.

Back in the real world Canada needs to deal with ridiculous immigration 4.5 million overstayed student visas and incredible sums of money spent by Carney.

I suggest you address these Canadian issues

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Krayden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture