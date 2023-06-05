David Krayden will be broadcasting every day with commentary on a new Live from the House of Commons Podcast on the YouTube Channel Krayden’s Right with David Krayden from now until the House of Commons rises sometime in June.

“We want to distribute this important news straight from the House of Commons to our Krayden’s Right viewers over the next few weeks during this historic time as the scandals are widening and squeezing this Trudeau government,” says David Krayden. “We don’t know what is going to happen next.”

Check it out!