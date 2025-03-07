Trudeau’s latest episode of tears was another Bette Davis moment for the emotionally scarred but stage struck PM, this time as the embattled actress Margo Channing of director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s “All About Eve.”

There was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doing another silly “government investment” announcement, this time about daycare and he got to thinking about that last telephone call with President Donald Trump and he just couldn’t help himself. In moments he was tearing up and promising how he would always be looking out for our backs. I was expecting this drama queen to announce, in the parlance of a Southern belle, “Nobody evah talked lack that to me before. I was just shocked. Shocked I say.”

Nothing shocks me about Trudeau, who uses his crying episodes in both a tactical and strategic manner, just as your wife or girlfriend will do when nothing else is working. There was Trudeau, who decided he need to cry and dampen his eyes with a handkerchief he had in his hand when he delivered a stomach-turning apology to all those LGBTQ folks who had lost their high-paying jobs in the military, police and government (“I just knew I was gonna cry!”). Of course, in those days, there was an overwhelming consensus that homosexuality was abnormal, a result of mental illness and a sin. If you were caught practicing that lifestyle, you could be blackmailed by anyone from a Soviet spy to a common criminal so that meant your security clearance was null and void and you couldn’t hold a job where you handled classified information. But there was plenty of work then, as there is now, where a security clearance is not a requirement. The way Trudeau went on about this “purge” of homosexuals, you would think he was describing Stalinist Russia or some manner of genocide. But anything to pander to identity politics and his favorite group that he still imagines to be oppressed in some way.